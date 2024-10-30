Dabur Q2 Results: Profit Slips 17.5%, Misses Estimate

NDTV ProfitEarningsDabur Q2 Results: Profit Slips 17.5%, Misses Estimate
Dabur India's revenue from operations during the September quarter declined 5.5% year-on-year to Rs 3,029 crore.

30 Oct 2024, 03:31 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dabur's Ebitda during the September quarter declined 16.3% YoY to Rs 553 crore. (Source: Dabur India/X)</p></div>
Dabur India Ltd.’s second-quarter profit declined 17.5% year-on-year, thereby missing the consensus estimate of analysts.

The company's net profit came in at Rs 418 crore in the July-September period, as against Rs 507 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 446-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Dabur India Q2 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue declined 5.5% to Rs 3,029 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,042 crore).

  • Ebitda declined 16.3% to Rs 553 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 574 crore).

  • Margin contracted to 18.2% versus 20.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.9%).

Shares of Dabur were trading 1.47% higher at Rs 543.75 apiece on the BSE, a 0.51% decline in the benchmark Sensex at 3:27 p.m.

(This is a developing story)

