Cyient DLM Shares Slide Over 8% After Q1 Profit Declines

Shares of Cyient DLM Ltd. tumbled more than 8% on Wednesday, a day after the company reported a sharp drop in its quarterly net profit.

The design-led manufacturing firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.5 crore for the April–June quarter of FY26, marking a nearly 30% decline from Rs 10.6 crore in the same period last year. The earnings miss came despite a healthy rise in revenue, which grew 8% year-on-year to Rs 278 crore. Analysts had expected revenue to touch Rs 290 crore.