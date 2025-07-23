Business NewsMarketsCyient DLM Shares Slide Over 8% After Q1 Profit Declines
ADVERTISEMENT

Cyient DLM Shares Slide Over 8% After Q1 Profit Declines

The design-led manufacturing firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.5 crore for the April–June quarter of FY26, marking a nearly 30% decline from Rs 10.6 crore in the same period last year.

23 Jul 2025, 09:53 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Cyient DLM Q1 Results, Cyient DLM
Cyient DLM Q1 share price under pressure. (Photo: Envato)

Shares of Cyient DLM Ltd. tumbled more than 8% on Wednesday, a day after the company reported a sharp drop in its quarterly net profit.

The design-led manufacturing firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.5 crore for the April–June quarter of FY26, marking a nearly 30% decline from Rs 10.6 crore in the same period last year. The earnings miss came despite a healthy rise in revenue, which grew 8% year-on-year to Rs 278 crore. Analysts had expected revenue to touch Rs 290 crore.

ALSO READ

Cyient DLM Q1 Results: Net Profit Drops 29% To Rs 7.5 Crore, Revenue Up 8% YoY
Opinion
Cyient DLM Q1 Results: Net Profit Drops 29% To Rs 7.5 Crore, Revenue Up 8% YoY
Read More
Cyient DLM Shares Slide Over 8% After Q1 Profit Declines

The market reaction was swift, with the stock falling as investors digested the impact of a less favourable revenue mix and elevated input costs, which the company cited as key reasons for the profit decline. While Ebitda rose 25% to Rs 25 crore, beating street estimates, and margins improved to 9% from 7.8%, the bottom-line contraction overshadowed operational gains.

Cyient DLM acknowledged that the completion of a large order in FY25 had weighed on revenue growth this quarter, though it noted that contributions from recent mergers and acquisitions helped offset some of the impact. The company maintained a positive outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year, pointing to a robust order book and a healthy pipeline of opportunities.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Subdued; Dixon Shares Gains On Q1 Results, MCX Restarts Trade
Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Subdued; Dixon Shares Gains On Q1 Results, MCX Restarts Trade
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT