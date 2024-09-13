Rupee Opens Stronger Against Dollar After CPI Print Bolsters RBI Rate Cut Hopes

The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar on Friday as easing retail inflation built a stronger case for a possible earlier than expected rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India.

The rupee appreciated five paise to open at Rs 83.92 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data. The domestic currency had closed at Rs 83.97 on Thursday.

"On the data front, inflation figures released yesterday remained below the Central Bank’s target of 4% for the second consecutive month, indicating that price pressures are under control," said Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex Advisors.

"In the near term, the rupee is expected to trade within a narrow band of Rs 83.80-84.05, while the medium-term outlook slightly broadens the range to Rs 83.70-84.05," Pabari said.

Adding to this, the Nifty surged to an all-time high of 25,400 in the final hours of trading on Thursday, driven primarily by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week.