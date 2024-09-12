August CPI Data: India's Retail Inflation Remains Near Five-Year Low Despite Unexpected August Rise Of 3.65%

India's retail inflation remained at near five-year low even after it unexpectedly rose in August, driven by the rise in vegetable prices.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation rose to 3.65% last month, compared to 3.54% in July, according to data by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Thursday. A Bloomberg poll of economists had pegged inflation at 3.42% for August.

This was the lowest since September 2019. Inflation fell to its lowest since August 2019 in July, marking it the second time since September 2019 that it was below the central bank's target of 4%.

Food and beverage prices saw a 5.3% rise in August, compared to 5.06% rise in July. Vegetable prices rose 10.7% compared to 6.8% year-on-year.

