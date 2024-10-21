Rupee Holds Firm Above 84 Mark As Outflow Woes Continue

The Indian rupee opened flat but above the Rs 84 mark against the US dollar on Monday as global funds extended their selling streak in domestic stocks.

The rupee opened flat at 84.07 against the dollar, according to Bloomberg data. The domestic currency had closed at 84.07 against the greenback on Friday.

In the last 15 sessions, foreign institutional investors have offloaded domestic stocks worth over Rs 91,200 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

RBI intervention was evident from the significant drop in reserves, said Amit Pabari, Managing Director, CR Forex Advisors. India's foreign exchange reserves declined to $690 billion for the week ended Oct. 11, the biggest weekly fall since the week ended April 1, 2022.