Indian Rupee May Outperform Asia FX As US Poll Brings Volatility

The rupee’s recent performance against Asian peers reflects this. The currency outperformed its Asian peers in the first two quarters of the year when the dollar strengthened, while the currency was the worst performer in the third quarter when the greenback weakened.

The dollar has regained strength in October, and with US elections less than a month away, pressure on Asian currencies may pile up. Donald Trump’s policies are broadly linked to a stronger dollar as he advocates tax cuts and tariffs, which drive up interest rates.

Even while the rupee holds near a record low, it remains one of the least volatile currencies in the world thanks to the central bank’s tight grip on it — a factor that helped burnish the appeal of Indian assets in a year when a volatile dollar wreaked havoc in many foreign-exchange markets.

The rupee fell to a record low of 84.0975 per dollar last week, and was trading steady on Friday.