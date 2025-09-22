Oil Steadies With Focus On Russian Crude Flows, Refinery Strikes

Oil was little changed after notching a modest drop last week, as traders gauge the impact of European Union moves on Russian supply and strikes by Ukraine on the OPEC+ member’s energy infrastructure.

Brent traded above $66 a barrel after losing 0.5% last week, while West Texas Intermediate was near $63. The EU’s next round of sanctions against Russia will focus on oil industry entities in so-called third countries, affecting about a dozen Chinese and several Indian bodies as the bloc looks to intensify pressure on the Kremlin’s access to petrodollars.

“We are now going after those who fuel Russia’s war by purchasing oil in breach of the sanctions,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Friday. “We target refineries, oil traders, petrochemical companies in third countries, including China.”

China and India have made the most of discounted Russian supplies accessible under a Group of Seven price-cap mechanism that was designed to keep oil flowing while limiting Moscow’s revenues. While President Donald Trump on Saturday renewed his call for European countries to stop buying energy from Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said the EU’s remaining energy imports from the nation were “very marginal.”