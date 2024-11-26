CreditAccess Grameen To Ujjivan: Microfinance Stocks Gain On New Regulations For Lending, Interest Rates

Shares of microfinance institutions advanced in trade on Tuesday after new rules and regulations on lending, and interest rates were announced for companies that come under the ambit.

MicroFinance Industry Network said that there was "good adherence" to the guardrails issued in July, based on monitoring of credit bureau data for August and September.

"MFIN is confident that with the existing and new measures, the sector will become more resilient and continue to play its vital role in financial inclusion," said Chief Executive Officer and Director Alok Misra.

Some of the new rules include: