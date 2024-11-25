MicroFinance Institution Network Announces New Regulations On Lending, Interest Rates

This follows on from two directives that the Network had issued earlier this year, which included:

Limiting the number of microfinance lenders to a client to four and restricting the total microfinance loans to a client to Rs 2 lakh. This took place on July 8.

A proposed approach was suggested for taking into account loans with missing Equated Monthly Installments in Credit bureau report, while underwriting microfinance loans on Oct. 7.

MFIN stated that there was "good adherence" to the guardrails issued in July, based on monitoring of credit bureau data for the months of August and September.