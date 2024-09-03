Signatureglobal Shareholders Offload Shares Worth Rs 576 Crore

Two shareholders of Signatureglobal (India) Ltd. offloaded stakes worth approximately Rs 576 crore through bulk deals, according to BSE data.

DKL Broking & Infra LLP, a public shareholder of Signatureglobal (India), had offloaded 2.30 lakh shares, representing a 1.63% stake, at Rs 1,444.27 apiece, aggregating to Rs 332 crore. The firm had a 6.06% stake in Signatureglobal as of June 2024.

Credible Nivesh Ltd., a public shareholder of Signatureglobal (India) Ltd. as one of the bodies corporate, exited the firm by offloading 1.70 lakh shares, representing a 1.2% stake, at Rs Rs 1,444.27 apiece, aggregating to Rs 243 crore. The firm had a 1.21% stake in Signatureglobal as of June 2024.

The firm had set a sales target of Rs 10,000 crore for financial year 2025, riding on a robust first quarter performance and plans for several new project launches in the Delhi-NCR region, according to NDTV Profit.

Shares of Signatureglobal closed 5.85% lower at Rs 1409.95 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.01% decline in the BSE Sensex.