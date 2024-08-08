SignatureGlobal Projects Rs 10,000-Crore Sales For FY25
The real estate developer reported a revenue growth of 135% in Q1 FY25 at Rs 400 crore, with pre-sales also surging by 255% during the quarter.
Real estate developer SignatureGlobal (India) Ltd. has set an ambitious sales target of Rs 10,000 crore for financial year 2025, riding on a robust first quarter performance and plans for several new project launches in the Delhi-NCR region.
The company, which focuses on affordable and mid-income housing, reported a revenue growth of 135% in the April-June period of fiscal 2025 at Rs 400 crore, compared to Rs 170 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Pre-sales also surged by 255% during the period under review.
In an interview with NDTV Profit, Rajat Kathuria, chief executive officer of Signature Global, expressed confidence in the company’s growth trajectory, highlighting the momentum gained in the first quarter.
“This quarter alone, we achieved sales of around Rs 3,100 crore—almost 90% of our total sales for the entire last year,” Kathuria said, adding that this performance has put the company on track to achieve its Rs 10,000 crore sales target for FY25.
“We’re in a strong position to meet our pre-sales goal of Rs 10,000 crore, and we’ve already collected Rs 400 crore in revenue against our guidance of Rs 3,800 crore for the year,” he said.
SignatureGlobal’s growth in June quarter was reinforced by a solid pipeline of ongoing and upcoming projects. The company has already delivered 11 million sq. ft. of housing area and has approximately 32.2 million sq. ft. of saleable area in the pipeline for future projects. In addition, it is currently developing 16.4 million sq. ft. across 27 ongoing projects, expected to be completed over the next eight to nine quarters.
“We expect significant improvements in revenue recognition over the coming quarters, as we complete these projects," Kathuria said.
The company’s focus remains on both the affordable and mid-income housing segments, with emphasis on development within city limits. “We are playing the mid-income and premium housing theme as of now, and for the year, the outcome should be equal for both segments," he said.
Signature Global has also demonstrated prudent management of its debt. The company used a portion of its operating surplus for debt reduction, while also making strategic land acquisitions.
In the first quarter, the company had operating collections of Rs 1,200 crore and operating surplus of Rs 500 crore.
“Out of this, 55% was allocated for new land acquisitions, and 45% was used for debt reductions,” Kathuria said.