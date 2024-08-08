SignatureGlobal Projects Rs 10,000-Crore Sales For FY25

Real estate developer SignatureGlobal (India) Ltd. has set an ambitious sales target of Rs 10,000 crore for financial year 2025, riding on a robust first quarter performance and plans for several new project launches in the Delhi-NCR region.

The company, which focuses on affordable and mid-income housing, reported a revenue growth of 135% in the April-June period of fiscal 2025 at Rs 400 crore, compared to Rs 170 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Pre-sales also surged by 255% during the period under review.

In an interview with NDTV Profit, Rajat Kathuria, chief executive officer of Signature Global, expressed confidence in the company’s growth trajectory, highlighting the momentum gained in the first quarter.

“This quarter alone, we achieved sales of around Rs 3,100 crore—almost 90% of our total sales for the entire last year,” Kathuria said, adding that this performance has put the company on track to achieve its Rs 10,000 crore sales target for FY25.

“We’re in a strong position to meet our pre-sales goal of Rs 10,000 crore, and we’ve already collected Rs 400 crore in revenue against our guidance of Rs 3,800 crore for the year,” he said.