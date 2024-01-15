Corporate Bond Issuances Via Private Placement At Record High In 2023

Of the total, the highest issuances were made by banks that stood at Rs 4.71 lakh crore, up 29% year-on-year.

The recent trend is due to a surge in credit demand, on the back of strong economic growth and constrained liquidity in the banking system.

NDTV Profit previously reported that since the interest rate cycle appears to have peaked in India, there is a growing need to diversify sources of funding. Hence, the issuance of non-convertible debentures has increased.

In terms of tenor, the maxiumum amount of money was raised in the above 10-year maturity bucket. This stood at Rs 3.46 lakh crore, according Prime Database, and was followed by three to five years bucket at Rs 2.67 lakh crore.

Bonds with a 7-8% coupon rate led the show, with 59% of the total amount mobilised through them. This was followed by bonds with 8-9% coupon rate.