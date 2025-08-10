Corporate Actions This Week: IndiGo, RailTel, ICICI Bank, HUDCO, Jio Finance And More

Business NewsMarketsCorporate Actions This Week: IndiGo, RailTel, ICICI Bank, HUDCO, Jio Finance And More
Here is a look at companies that declared dividends and have key dates coming up this week.

10 Aug 2025, 12:11 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Shares of IndiGo, RailTel, ICICI Bank, HUDCO, and Jio Finance will trade ex/record-date for their corporate actions this week (Image: Freepik)

The upcoming week brings a busy slate of corporate action, with the record dates lined up of several companies that have declared interim and final dividends.

This week will also see VRL Logistics Ltd.'s 1:1 bonus issue on Aug. 14, and India Glycols Ltd.'s and Sprayking Ltd.'s stock splits on Aug. 11 and 12 respectively.

Key names in focus this week include Jio Financial Services Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., RailTel Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Housing & Urban Development Corp., and Manappuram Finance Ltd., among others, which have record dates coming up.

Investors eyeing dividend payouts or stock-split benefits must keep a close watch on these dates to ensure eligibility.

To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Final Dividends This Week

Record date on Aug. 11

  • Indo Count Industries: Final dividend of Rs 2 per share

  • Jio Financial Services: Final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share

  • Shri Dinesh Mills: Final dividend of Rs 2 per share

  • Starteck Finance: Final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share

Record date on Aug. 12

  • Arvind Fashions: Final dividend of Rs 1.6 per share

  • Axtel Industries: Final dividend of Rs 6 per share

  • Dwarikesh Sugar Industries: Final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share

  • HG Infra Engineering: Final dividend of Rs 2 per share

  • KIFS Financial Services: Final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share

  • NGL Fine Chem: Final dividend of Rs 1.7 per share

Record date on Aug. 13

  • Brigade Enterprises: Final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share

  • Dai-Ichi Karkaria: Final dividend of Rs 3.5 per share

  • HEG: Final dividend of Rs 1.8 per share

  • InterGlobe Aviation: Final dividend of Rs 10 per share

  • MPS: Final dividend of Rs 50 per share

  • Hitachi Energy India: Final dividend of Rs 6 per share

  • RailTel Corp: Final dividend of Rs 0.85 per share

  • South Indian Bank: Final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share

Record date on Aug. 14

  • Action Construction Equipment: Final dividend of Rs 2 per share

  • Alkali Metals: Final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share

  • Anuh Pharma: Final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share

  • Astral: Final dividend of Rs 2.25 per share

  • Bharat Electronics: Final dividend of Rs 0.9 per share

  • Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries: Final dividend of Rs 0.15 per share

  • Denta Water and Infra Solutions: Final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share

  • Everest Kanto Cylinder: Final dividend of Rs 0.7 per share

  • Electrosteel Castings: Final dividend of Rs 1.4 per share

  • Emcure Pharmaceuticals: Final dividend of Rs 3 per share

  • Excel Industries: Final dividend of Rs 13.75 per share

  • Five-Star Business Finance: Final dividend of Rs 2 per share

  • Gland Pharma: Final dividend of Rs 18 per share

  • Godawari Power and Ispat: Final dividend of Rs 1 per share

  • Hindustan Petroleum Corp: Final dividend of Rs 10.5 per share

  • Jindal Drilling & Industries: Final dividend of Rs 1 per share

  • Kovai Medical Center & Hospital: Final dividend of Rs 10 per share

  • LG Balakrishnan & Bros: Final dividend of Rs 20 per share

  • Lloyds Engineering Works: Final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share

  • Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: Final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share

  • Mangalam Cement: Final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share

  • Mahanagar Gas: Final dividend of Rs 18 per share

  • Minda Corporation: Final dividend of Rs 0.9 per share

  • Morganite Crucible India: Final dividend of Rs 19 per share

  • Munjal Auto Industries: Final dividend of Rs 1 per share

  • Murudeshwar Ceramics: Final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share

  • Nath Bio-Genes (India): Final dividend of Rs 2 per share

  • NMDC: Final dividend of Rs 1 per share

  • REC: Final dividend of Rs 2.6 per share

  • Reliance Industries: Final dividend of Rs 5.5 per share

  • Repco Home Finance: Final dividend of Rs 4 per share

  • Raghav Productivity Enhancers: Final dividend of Rs 1 per share

  • Sahyadri Industries: Final dividend of Rs 1 per share

  • Tourism Finance Corp: Final dividend of Rs 3 per share

  • West Coast Paper Mills: Final dividend of Rs 5 per share

  • ZEN Technologies: Final dividend of Rs 2 per share

  • Zinema Media And Entertainment: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share

Dividends This Week

Record date on Aug. 11

  • Akzo Nobel India: Special dividend of Rs 156 per share

  • Castrol India: Interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per share

  • Globus Spirits: Dividend of Rs 2.76 per share

  • GPT Infraprojects: Interim dividend of Re 1 per share

  • KP Energy: Interim dividend of Rs 0.2 per share

  • KPI Green Energy: Interim dividend of Rs 0.2 per share

  • Kalyani Steels: Dividend of Rs 10 per share

  • Neelamalai Agro Industries: Dividend of Rs 30 per share

  • Rashi Peripherals: Dividend of Rs 2 per share

  • Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India): Interim dividend of Rs 3 per share

Record date on Aug. 12

  • Grasim Industries: Dividend of Rs 10 per share

  • ICICI Bank: Dividend of Rs 11 per share

  • India Pesticides: Dividend of Rs 0.75 per share

  • RITES: Interim dividend of Rs 1.3 per share

Record date on Aug. 13

  • Container Corp: Interim dividend of Rs 1.6 per share

  • Crestchem: Dividend of Rs 1 per share

  • Godrej Consumer Products: Interim dividend of Rs 5 per share

  • NBCC (India): Interim dividend of Rs 0.21 per share

  • Page Industries: Interim dividend

  • QGO Finance: Interim dividend of Rs 0.15 per share

  • Rain Industries: Interim dividend of Rs 1 per share

  • Sun TV Network: Interim dividend of Rs 5 per share

Record date on Aug. 14

  • Amal: Dividend of Rs 1 per share

  • Arunis Abode: Interim dividend of Rs 1 per share

  • Bandhan Bank: Dividend of Rs 1.5 per share

  • Housing & Urban Development Corp: Interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per share

  • International Gemmological Institute India: Interim dividend

  • Maharashtra Seamless: Dividend of Rs 10 per share

  • Manappuram Finance: Interim dividend of Rs 0.5 per share

  • NCC: Dividend of Rs 2.2 per share

  • Rossell India: Dividend of Rs 0.4 per share

  • Shiva Texyarn: Dividend of Rs 0.6 per share

  • Star Cement: Interim dividend of Rs 1 per share

  • Uniparts India: Interim dividend of Rs 8.25 per share

  • Vaibhav Global: Interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per share

Bonus Issue

The week ahead is set to see an issue of bonus shares from VRL Logistics in a ratio of 1:1, with Aug. 14 set as the record date.

Stock Split

India Glycols Ltd. will split its stock from Rs 10 per share to Rs 5 per share on Aug. 11, while Sprayking Ltd. will have stock split from Rs 2 per share to Re 1 per share on Aug. 12

