Corporate Actions This Week: IndiGo, RailTel, ICICI Bank, HUDCO, Jio Finance And More

The upcoming week brings a busy slate of corporate action, with the record dates lined up of several companies that have declared interim and final dividends.

This week will also see VRL Logistics Ltd.'s 1:1 bonus issue on Aug. 14, and India Glycols Ltd.'s and Sprayking Ltd.'s stock splits on Aug. 11 and 12 respectively.

Key names in focus this week include Jio Financial Services Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., RailTel Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Housing & Urban Development Corp., and Manappuram Finance Ltd., among others, which have record dates coming up.

Investors eyeing dividend payouts or stock-split benefits must keep a close watch on these dates to ensure eligibility.

To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Here is a look at companies that declared dividends and have key dates coming up this week: