Corporate Actions This Week: IndiGo, RailTel, ICICI Bank, HUDCO, Jio Finance And More
Here is a look at companies that declared dividends and have key dates coming up this week.
The upcoming week brings a busy slate of corporate action, with the record dates lined up of several companies that have declared interim and final dividends.
This week will also see VRL Logistics Ltd.'s 1:1 bonus issue on Aug. 14, and India Glycols Ltd.'s and Sprayking Ltd.'s stock splits on Aug. 11 and 12 respectively.
Key names in focus this week include Jio Financial Services Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., RailTel Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Housing & Urban Development Corp., and Manappuram Finance Ltd., among others, which have record dates coming up.
Investors eyeing dividend payouts or stock-split benefits must keep a close watch on these dates to ensure eligibility.
To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Here is a look at companies that declared dividends and have key dates coming up this week:
Final Dividends This Week
Record date on Aug. 11
Indo Count Industries: Final dividend of Rs 2 per share
Jio Financial Services: Final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share
Shri Dinesh Mills: Final dividend of Rs 2 per share
Starteck Finance: Final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share
Record date on Aug. 12
Arvind Fashions: Final dividend of Rs 1.6 per share
Axtel Industries: Final dividend of Rs 6 per share
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries: Final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share
HG Infra Engineering: Final dividend of Rs 2 per share
KIFS Financial Services: Final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share
NGL Fine Chem: Final dividend of Rs 1.7 per share
Record date on Aug. 13
Brigade Enterprises: Final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share
Dai-Ichi Karkaria: Final dividend of Rs 3.5 per share
HEG: Final dividend of Rs 1.8 per share
InterGlobe Aviation: Final dividend of Rs 10 per share
MPS: Final dividend of Rs 50 per share
Hitachi Energy India: Final dividend of Rs 6 per share
RailTel Corp: Final dividend of Rs 0.85 per share
South Indian Bank: Final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share
Record date on Aug. 14
Action Construction Equipment: Final dividend of Rs 2 per share
Alkali Metals: Final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share
Anuh Pharma: Final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share
Astral: Final dividend of Rs 2.25 per share
Bharat Electronics: Final dividend of Rs 0.9 per share
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries: Final dividend of Rs 0.15 per share
Denta Water and Infra Solutions: Final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share
Everest Kanto Cylinder: Final dividend of Rs 0.7 per share
Electrosteel Castings: Final dividend of Rs 1.4 per share
Emcure Pharmaceuticals: Final dividend of Rs 3 per share
Excel Industries: Final dividend of Rs 13.75 per share
Five-Star Business Finance: Final dividend of Rs 2 per share
Gland Pharma: Final dividend of Rs 18 per share
Godawari Power and Ispat: Final dividend of Rs 1 per share
Hindustan Petroleum Corp: Final dividend of Rs 10.5 per share
Jindal Drilling & Industries: Final dividend of Rs 1 per share
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital: Final dividend of Rs 10 per share
LG Balakrishnan & Bros: Final dividend of Rs 20 per share
Lloyds Engineering Works: Final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: Final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share
Mangalam Cement: Final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share
Mahanagar Gas: Final dividend of Rs 18 per share
Minda Corporation: Final dividend of Rs 0.9 per share
Morganite Crucible India: Final dividend of Rs 19 per share
Munjal Auto Industries: Final dividend of Rs 1 per share
Murudeshwar Ceramics: Final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share
Nath Bio-Genes (India): Final dividend of Rs 2 per share
NMDC: Final dividend of Rs 1 per share
REC: Final dividend of Rs 2.6 per share
Reliance Industries: Final dividend of Rs 5.5 per share
Repco Home Finance: Final dividend of Rs 4 per share
Raghav Productivity Enhancers: Final dividend of Rs 1 per share
Sahyadri Industries: Final dividend of Rs 1 per share
Tourism Finance Corp: Final dividend of Rs 3 per share
West Coast Paper Mills: Final dividend of Rs 5 per share
ZEN Technologies: Final dividend of Rs 2 per share
Zinema Media And Entertainment: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share
Dividends This Week
Record date on Aug. 11
Akzo Nobel India: Special dividend of Rs 156 per share
Castrol India: Interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per share
Globus Spirits: Dividend of Rs 2.76 per share
GPT Infraprojects: Interim dividend of Re 1 per share
KP Energy: Interim dividend of Rs 0.2 per share
KPI Green Energy: Interim dividend of Rs 0.2 per share
Kalyani Steels: Dividend of Rs 10 per share
Neelamalai Agro Industries: Dividend of Rs 30 per share
Rashi Peripherals: Dividend of Rs 2 per share
Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India): Interim dividend of Rs 3 per share
Record date on Aug. 12
Grasim Industries: Dividend of Rs 10 per share
ICICI Bank: Dividend of Rs 11 per share
India Pesticides: Dividend of Rs 0.75 per share
RITES: Interim dividend of Rs 1.3 per share
Record date on Aug. 13
Container Corp: Interim dividend of Rs 1.6 per share
Crestchem: Dividend of Rs 1 per share
Godrej Consumer Products: Interim dividend of Rs 5 per share
NBCC (India): Interim dividend of Rs 0.21 per share
Page Industries: Interim dividend
QGO Finance: Interim dividend of Rs 0.15 per share
Rain Industries: Interim dividend of Rs 1 per share
Sun TV Network: Interim dividend of Rs 5 per share
Record date on Aug. 14
Amal: Dividend of Rs 1 per share
Arunis Abode: Interim dividend of Rs 1 per share
Bandhan Bank: Dividend of Rs 1.5 per share
Housing & Urban Development Corp: Interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per share
International Gemmological Institute India: Interim dividend
Maharashtra Seamless: Dividend of Rs 10 per share
Manappuram Finance: Interim dividend of Rs 0.5 per share
NCC: Dividend of Rs 2.2 per share
Rossell India: Dividend of Rs 0.4 per share
Shiva Texyarn: Dividend of Rs 0.6 per share
Star Cement: Interim dividend of Rs 1 per share
Uniparts India: Interim dividend of Rs 8.25 per share
Vaibhav Global: Interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per share
Bonus Issue
The week ahead is set to see an issue of bonus shares from VRL Logistics in a ratio of 1:1, with Aug. 14 set as the record date.
Stock Split
India Glycols Ltd. will split its stock from Rs 10 per share to Rs 5 per share on Aug. 11, while Sprayking Ltd. will have stock split from Rs 2 per share to Re 1 per share on Aug. 12