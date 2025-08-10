Bonus Shares Record Date This Week—VRL Logistics

VRL Logistics Ltd., is all set to disburse bonus shares to its stakeholders, ahead of its respective record dates next week.

The board of VRL Logistics had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 at a face value of Rs 10 each. The record date for the same is set as Aug.14. This means that shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share for every existing share they hold, subject to shareholder approval.

Further, these bonus equity shares will be made available for trading on the next working day of allotment on Aug. 19 (T+2 day).

To be eligible for a bonus issue, investors should pay attention to the record date, which is used to determine eligible shareholders. The company announces this date in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.

Pre-bonus, VRL Logistics' paid-up share capital stands at 8,74,68,495 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. Post-bonus, the paid-up share capital will double to 17,49,36,990 equity shares, amounting to Rs 17,493.70 lakh.

The bonus shares will be issued from the company's reserves, which include a securities premium of Rs 3,694 lakh, a general reserve of Rs 17,167.30 lakh, a capital redemption reserve of Rs 377.50 lakh, and retained earnings of Rs 78,469 lakh, as of March 31, 2025.

VRL Logistics is an India-based logistics and transport company providing a safe and reliable logistics network in the field of parcel service, ensuring last mile delivery even in remote locations.

Shares of the company closed 1.37% lower at Rs 556 per share, compared to a 0.95% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Friday.