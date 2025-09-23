Copper—The 'New Gold' In AI Age? Ambareesh Baliga Sees Hindustan Copper As Multibagger Stock

As artificial intelligence and data centres continue to take over the world, copper could emerge as the new gold for the industry, according to independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga, who believes Hindustan Copper could potentially deliver multi-bagger returns over the next couple of years.

"The demand is going to increase for copper, given the AI and data centre boom. There have been talks that copper could be the new gold, from an industrial point of view," he told NDTV Profit.

Baliga's statement comes on the back of a recent drive in optimism in copper, with futures trading near range highs. Copper prices have seen an uptick on the back of various global factors, including Trump Tariffs and supply constraints.

The frenzy over copper in India has been further accentuated by Hindustan Copper's recent announcement of capacity ramp-up, with the company looking to increase its ore output threefold from 3.47 million tonnes per annum to 12.2 million tonnes by FY31.