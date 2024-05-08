Concor Target Price Raised By Morgan Stanley On Rise In Rail Freight Market Share

Morgan Stanley upgraded Container Corp. of India Ltd., or Concor, to 'equal-weight' and raised the stock's target price, citing the company's benefit from the increase in the share of rail in India's freight modal mix. The brokerage expects the logistics solution provider to be a "strong beneficiary of volume growth" but noted that the margin benefits from double stacking could be passed along the channel.

The share of rail in India's freight modal mix is expected to increase from 29% last fiscal to 35% in fiscal 2031, the brokerage said in a note on May 7.

Morgan Stanley stated that a strong policy focus on rail is necessary to invest in and create three rail corridors, thereby increasing the share of rail in India's freight modal mix. Dedicated freight corridors would lead to more efficient movement of trains and also help improve wagon and container turnaround times, it said.