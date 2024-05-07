Titagarh Rail Can Rally Up To 24%, Says Morgan Stanley After Initiating 'Overweight'

Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. with an 'overweight' rating. The research firm forecasts a 28% compound annual growth rate in earnings for financial year 2024–27, driven by execution of order backlog across the freight and passenger businesses and supported by backward integration. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 1,285 apiece, with a potential upside of 24% from the previous close.

Morgan Stanley sees strong evidence of a revival in India's railways, which are economical and environmentally friendly. An increase in rail-freight share will reduce logistical costs and improve India's manufacturing competitiveness globally in the current multipolar world.

Indian Railways is investing in building three new corridors that would augment capacity for both freight and passenger trains in the currently congested network.

It expects rail freight's share in India's rail modal mix to increase from 29% in fiscal 2024 to 35% by fiscal 2031. "There is a large metro network expansion underway (from 889 km currently operational to 4,007 km) across large cities in India," Morgan Stanley said in a May 6 note.