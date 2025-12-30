'Can Be A Nightmare': Nithin Kamath On Silver Price Volatility After Historic Bull Run

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath warned investors on Tuesday from making hasty moves with regards to silver's historic rally, stating that it can be a "nightmare" to manage positions in silver futures if not sized properly.

Kamath's statements came after MCX silver futures saw a volatile fluctuation by 10% in the day's trade as well as the metal's historic rally across 2025 so far, going up over 170%.

"This type of move is what every trader dreams of capturing, but it can also be a nightmare to manage without a good understanding of how to size your positions. Especially when something moves ~10% intraday," Kamath wrote in a post on social media platform X.