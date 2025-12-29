Business NewsMarketsSilver Intraday Slump: CME Margin Hike To Rally Fatigue—Five Reasons Behind White Metal's Price Crash
ADVERTISEMENT

Silver Intraday Slump: CME Margin Hike To Rally Fatigue—Five Reasons Behind White Metal's Price Crash

Silver Intraday Slump: In global markets, the white metal retreated after touching a record peak above $80 an ounce while gold also slipped from levels close to historic highs.

29 Dec 2025, 05:59 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Silver Price
Spot silver retreated after touching a record peak above $80 an ounce on Monday (Image: Steve Johnson/Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Silver prices retreated from fresh, record high levels on Monday, Dec. 29, catching the attention of bullish commodity traders during the year-end session. In domestic markets, MCX silver futures, due for a March expiry slumped 8% or Rs 21,000 per kg crashing from an all-time high peak of Rs 254,174/kg to Rs 233,120/kg.

In international markets, the white metal retreated after touching a record peak above $80 an ounce while gold also slipped from levels close to historic highs. Investors booked profits and a market perception of reduced geopolitical risks curbed safe-haven buying.

Spot silver last shed 4.8% at $75.32 per ounce, retreating from an all-time high of $83.62 hit earlier in the session. Spot gold fell 1.4% to $4,470 per ounce after hitting a record-high on Friday. Spot platinum fell 6% to $2,305.15 per ounce, after rising to an all-time high of $2,478.50 earlier in the day, while palladium plunged 13.2% to $1,669.11 per ounce.

ALSO READ

New Day, New Record: Silver Overtakes Nvidia To Become Second-Largest Asset After Gold
Opinion
New Day, New Record: Silver Overtakes Nvidia To Become Second-Largest Asset After Gold
Read More

Silver Intraday Slump: Why did the white metal crash from record highs? Five key reasons 

Bullion has risen about 72% this year, rallying on factors such as softer US monetary policy, dollar weakness, geopolitical friction, and robust central bank purchases. Outperforming gold, silver has gained 181% year-to-date, driven higher by its designation as a US critical mineral, supply shortages, and rising industrial and investor appetite.

Here are five key reasons behind the devil metal's price crash in today's session:

1. Peace talks amid geopolitical wars hampers safe haven appeal

Analysts believe tentative optimism from the US administration regarding progress in the Ukraine peace talks also represents a mild headwind. US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy were "getting a lot closer, maybe very close" to an agreement to end the war in Ukraine. Easing geopolitical tensions affected the metal's safe haven demand and triggered profit booking.

ALSO READ

Five Years, 250% Gains: What Rs 1 Lakh Of Gold Invested In 2020 Is Worth In 2025
Opinion
Five Years, 250% Gains: What Rs 1 Lakh Of Gold Invested In 2020 Is Worth In 2025
Read More

2. CME Margin Hike

According to reports, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange raised the initial margin requirement for the March 2026 silver futures contract to approximately $25,000, up from $20,000 earlier this month, with effect from Dec. 29. The move forces commodity traders to offload higher, triggering additional liquidation.

3. Precious metal's rally fatigue 

The record weekly gains recorded by the white metal now signals a rally fatigue and the technical indicators are overheated. Last week's 18% gain marked the largest weekly advance in more than 45 years. The four preceding weeks saw silver's price advancing by 12.95%, 3.26%, 6.42%, and 8.39%, with only three down weeks since mid-August. The precious metal's 14-day relative-strength index is above 70, which means is is overbought.

ALSO READ

Gold, Silver May Retain Strength This Week As Traders Eye Fed Meeting Minutes: Analysts
Opinion
Gold, Silver May Retain Strength This Week As Traders Eye Fed Meeting Minutes: Analysts
Read More

4.Strength in US dollar, yields 

Analysts noted that the sudden selling pressure was compounded by a slight uptick in the US dollar and yields, reducing the appeal of non-yielding commodities. The improved risk appetite in broader markets led funds to rotate back into equities, with traders squaring positions ahead of year-end.

“Silver’s 2025 rally is being shaped by real metal scarcity rather than speculative positioning. Physical deficits, policy-driven supply restrictions, and concentrated inventories are increasingly dictating prices, signalling a durable shift in how the silver market is priced and traded," said brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

ALSO READ

Silver Surges To Record Rs 2.27/kg In Delhi, Breaches USD 72/Ounce-Mark In Global Markets
Opinion
Silver Surges To Record Rs 2.27/kg In Delhi, Breaches USD 72/Ounce-Mark In Global Markets
Read More

5. Silver's demand-supply picture

Silver prices surged to record levels during the year, crossing $75 on COMEX and rising above Rs 2.3 lakh in the domestic market, marking gains of over 160 percent. The rally was not driven by short-term speculation, but by prolonged physical supply deficits, tightening inventories, policy-led supply constraints, and sustained industrial and investment demand.

"The silver market in 2025 has moved beyond a conventional bull cycle and entered a structural phase, driven by prolonged physical supply deficits, inventory depletion, and policy-led supply constraints. The widening disconnect between paper pricing and physical availability highlights deeper stress in global price discovery mechanisms," said Navneet Damani, Head of Research – Commodities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

According to the brokerage, 2025 marked the fifth consecutive year of physical deficit in the silver market, with mine supply unable to match combined industrial and investment demand.

“Persistent inventory drawdowns across key global hubs, weakening arbitrage between Shanghai and COMEX, and repeated delivery pressures have exposed the limited availability of deliverable silver. The sustained premium in physical markets reflects genuine supply tightness rather than temporary pricing inefficiencies," said Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst – Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

ALSO READ

Rs 10,000 Invested At The Start Of 2025: Returns From Gold, Silver, Copper, Nifty And More
Opinion
Rs 10,000 Invested At The Start Of 2025: Returns From Gold, Silver, Copper, Nifty And More
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT