Silver Intraday Slump: CME Margin Hike To Rally Fatigue—Five Reasons Behind White Metal's Price Crash

Silver prices retreated from fresh, record high levels on Monday, Dec. 29, catching the attention of bullish commodity traders during the year-end session. In domestic markets, MCX silver futures, due for a March expiry slumped 8% or Rs 21,000 per kg crashing from an all-time high peak of Rs 254,174/kg to Rs 233,120/kg.

In international markets, the white metal retreated after touching a record peak above $80 an ounce while gold also slipped from levels close to historic highs. Investors booked profits and a market perception of reduced geopolitical risks curbed safe-haven buying.

Spot silver last shed 4.8% at $75.32 per ounce, retreating from an all-time high of $83.62 hit earlier in the session. Spot gold fell 1.4% to $4,470 per ounce after hitting a record-high on Friday. Spot platinum fell 6% to $2,305.15 per ounce, after rising to an all-time high of $2,478.50 earlier in the day, while palladium plunged 13.2% to $1,669.11 per ounce.