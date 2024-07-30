Colgate-Palmolive Shares Hit Record As Rural Demand Aids Q1 Profit Beat

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. hit a record high on Tuesday after its profit rose in the first quarter, beating analysts' estimates aided by higher demand for its personal care products.

Citi Research and Jefferies India Pvt. both shared notes with positive outlook following the company's June quarter earnings. The brokerages' optimism stems from continued growth in rural markets seen by the company, and investments in its campaigns and products.

The net profit of the namesake toothpaste-maker increased 33% over the previous year to Rs 364 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 331.4-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

"The quarter witnessed continued demand pickup in rural markets outpacing growth in urban markets for the second quarter in a row," the company stated after posting the results.

Colgate-Palmolive also reported a high-single digit volume growth in their toothpaste line. Along with this, good all-round performance in toothpaste, toothbrush and personal care segments led 12.8% growth in domestic revenue on annual basis during the quarter under review, the company said.