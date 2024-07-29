Colgate-Palmolive India Q1 Results: Profit Up 33% On Steady Demand
The net profit of the namesake toothpaste-maker increased 33% over the previous year to Rs 364 crore in the April-June quarter.
Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.’s profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates, aided by higher demand for its personal care products.
The net profit of the namesake toothpaste-maker increased 33% over the previous year to Rs 364 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 331.4-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Excluding the impact of exceptional items in the prior year, the net profit grew 26.3% over the same period last year.
Colgate-Palmolive India Q1 FY25 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 13.1% to Rs 1,497 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,429.4 crore).
Ebitda up 21.6% to Rs 508 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 471.7 crore).
Margin expanded to 34% as against 31.6%, despite higher advertising spends (Bloomberg estimate: 33%).
Ad spends increased 9.8% to Rs 199.07 crore.
Domestic sales for the quarter grew 12.8% over the year-ago period, led by robust growth across the portfolio, which includes toothpaste, toothbrush and personal care, the company said in a statement. The June quarter witnessed continued demand pick-up in rural markets, outpacing growth in urban markets for the second quarter in a row.
The toothpaste portfolio saw "double-digit growth" in Q1, driven by "high-single-digit" volume growth, according to MD and CEO Prabha Narasimhan. "Our toothbrush portfolio has also seen a concrete positive shift in competitive growth trajectory, with strong double-digit growth in top-line."
"Our continued investments in perceivable superiority in product, brand building and innovation are yielding significant results while strengthening our brand metrics to highest-ever level," said Narasimhan.
According to the exchange filing, at least 50% of Colgate’s toothpaste portfolio by volume has transitioned to recyclable tubes, and the company is on track to exit fiscal 2025 with 100% recyclability.
Shares of Colgate Palmolive closed 1.76% higher on Monday, as against a flat benchmark Nifty 50.