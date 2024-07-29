Colgate-Palmolive India Q1 Results: Profit Up 33% On Steady Demand

Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.’s profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates, aided by higher demand for its personal care products.

The net profit of the namesake toothpaste-maker increased 33% over the previous year to Rs 364 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 331.4-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Excluding the impact of exceptional items in the prior year, the net profit grew 26.3% over the same period last year.