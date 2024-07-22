Cochin Shipyard To Mazagon: Shipbuilders Lead Defence Stock Rally Ahead Of Budget 2024

Shares of shipbuilding companies led a rally in defence stocks on Monday, a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to present Union Budget 2024, in what is widely expected to be a stay-on-course strategy in ambitious military modernisation and indigenisation goals.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. shares rose over 4% ahead of noon. This compared to a flat movement in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Garden Reach announced it has partnered with Bengaluru-based Merlinhawk Aerospace Pvt. for development of composite doors and hatches for use in naval ships, counter UAV solution, advanced surveillance and composite masts for Indian Navy ships and hydrogen fuel cells-based power generation for maritime applications.

The company also tied up with the Kerala State Electronics Development Corp. for development of core futuristic technologies in various fields to achieve self-reliance in certain areas of under water surveillance.