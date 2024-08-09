Cochin Shipyard Shares Jump As Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. surged nearly 8% on Friday after its net profit jumped 76% in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The shipbuilder posted a profit of Rs 174 crore in the June quarter as compared to Rs 99 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue increased 62% year-on-year to Rs 771 crore. Operating income rose to Rs 177 crore, with the Ebitda margin expanding to 22.9% from 16.9% a year ago.