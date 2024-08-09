NDTV ProfitMarketsCochin Shipyard Shares Jump As Q1 Profit Beats Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Cochin Shipyard Shares Jump As Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

The stock rose as much as 7.74% during the day to Rs 2,491 apiece on the NSE.

09 Aug 2024, 10:11 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Cochin Shipyard website)</p></div>
(Source: Cochin Shipyard website)

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. surged nearly 8% on Friday after its net profit jumped 76% in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The shipbuilder posted a profit of Rs 174 crore in the June quarter as compared to Rs 99 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue increased 62% year-on-year to Rs 771 crore. Operating income rose to Rs 177 crore, with the Ebitda margin expanding to 22.9% from 16.9% a year ago.

ALSO READ

Ola Electric Mobility Shares Debut On Exchanges, List Unchanged At Rs 76

Opinion
Ola Electric Mobility Shares Debut On Exchanges, List Unchanged At Rs 76
Read More
Cochin Shipyard Shares Jump As Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

Cochin Shipyard's stock rose as much as 7.74% during the day to Rs 2,491 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 6.27% higher at Rs 2,457.25 per share, compared to a 1.18% advance in the benchmark Nifty at 9:45 a.m.

The share price has risen 641.91% in the last 12 months and 261.34% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.32.

Three out of the five analysts tracking Cochin Shipyard have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends 'hold' and another suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 13.7%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty Trades Above 24,300; Sensex Adds More Than 700 Points

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty Trades Above 24,300; Sensex Adds More Than 700 Points
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT