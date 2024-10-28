Coal India Share Price Slips Over 5% After Weak Quarterly Earnings

Coal India Ltd.'s share price tumbled over 5% on Monday following rather weak financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, which fell short of analysts’ expectations.

The coal giant reported a consolidated profit of Rs 6,275 crore for the July-September quarter, marking a 22% decline from Rs 8,048 crore in the same period last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had forecasted a profit of Rs 8,444 crore.