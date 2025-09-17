Coal India Share Price Extends Seven Day Rally To Hit Over Four-Month High

Coal India Ltd. share price hit four-month high in Wednesday's session as the company received official license to explore Ontillu – Chandragiri rare earth exploration area. The Maharatna company has emerged as the preferred bidder for the exploration area in a bid by the Ministry of Mines.

Ontillu–Chandragiri rare earth element exploration block is spread across 209.62 square kilometres. Coal India has to execute licensed exploration project within one year of receiving the letter of intent from the governement, the company revealed in the exchange filing.

In a separate filing Tuesday, Coal India has said that Crisil Ratings and Analytics Ltd. has assigned CRISIL Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) 53 rating to the company.

Coal India clarified in the exchange filing that it has not engaged CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics for the rating.

