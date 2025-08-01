Coal India, Chalet Hotels, Mankind Pharma, JSW Energy, Eicher Motors Shares React To Q1 Results
Teamlease Services Ltd., City Union Bank Ltd., Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. and Eicher Motors Ltd. were trading higher.
Shares of Coal India Ltd., Chalet Hotels Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., among others, reacted to their first quarter results on Friday. The earnings report of these companies came in post-market hours the day prior.
Chalet Hotels jumped over 18% after the company's consolidated net profit surged over threefold in the quarter ended June 30 of the current financial year. After the rally, profit booking set in and the shares gave up some of the early gains.
Aarti Industries Ltd., PB Fintech Ltd., and Thermax Ltd. were down.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Swiggy Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 12.5% to Rs 4,961 crore versus Rs 4,410 crore.
Net loss at Rs 1,197 crore versus loss of Rs 1,081 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 954 crore versus loss of Rs 962 crore.
Food delivery business grew 18.1% YoY, 10% QoQ
Quick commerce grew 114% YoY, 17% QoQ
Teamlease Services Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.1% to Rs 2,891 crore versus Rs 2,580 crore.
Ebitda up 37.7% to Rs 30.6 crore versus Rs 22.3 crore.
Margin at 1.1% versus 0.9%
Net profit up 27.7% to Rs 26.5 crore versus Rs 20.8 crore.
Thermax Q1 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue down 1.6% to Rs 2,150 crore versus Rs 2,184 crore.
Ebitda up 59.5% to Rs 225 crore versus Rs 141 crore.
Margin at 10.5% versus 6.5%.
Net profit up 31.6% to Rs 152 crore versus Rs 116 crore.
Restaurant Brands Asia Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.9% to Rs 698 crore versus Rs 647 crore.
Ebitda up 15.5% to Rs 72.8 crore versus Rs 63 crore.
Margin at 10.4% versus 9.7%.
Net loss of Rs 41.9 crore versus Rs 49.4 crore.
Neuland Labs Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 33.4% to Rs 293 crore versus Rs 440 crore.
Ebitda down 72% to Rs 34.4 crore versus Rs 123 crore.
Margin at 11.8% versus 28.1%.
Net profit down 85.8% to Rs 13.9 crore versus Rs 97.9 crore.
City Union Bank Q1 Highlights (YoY)
Net interest income grew 14.7% to Rs 625 crore versus Rs 545 crore.
Net profit up 15.7% to Rs 306 crore versus Rs 264 crore.
Operating profit grew 20.7% to Rs 451 crore versus Rs 373 crore.
Provisions grew 79.5% to Rs 70 crore versus Rs 39 crore.
Net NPA at 1.2% versus 1.25% (QoQ).
Gross NPA at 2.99% versus 3.09% (QoQ).
JSW Holdings Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income grew 10.4% to Rs 30.1 crore versus Rs 27.2 crore.
Net profit down 35.7% to Rs 33.8 crore versus Rs 52.6 crore.
Coal India Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue falls 5.25% to Rs 35,842 crore versus Rs 37,825 crore (Estimates: Rs 35,012 crore)
EBITDA up 6.2% to Rs 12,521 crore versus Rs 11,790 crore (Estimates : Rs 11,282 crore)
Margins up 376 basis points at 34.93% versus 31% (Estimate: 32.2%)
Net profit fall 8.96% to Rs 8,743 crore versus Rs 9,604 crore (Estimate: Rs 8,322 crore)
Eicher Motors Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.8% to Rs 5,041.84 crore versus Rs 4,393.05 crore.
Ebitda up 3% to Rs 1,202.78 crore versus Rs 1,165.43 crore.
Margin at 23.9% versus 26.5%.
Net profit up 9.4% to Rs 1,205 crore versus Rs 1,101 crore.
TCPL Packaging Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.7% to Rs 424.68 crore versus Rs 405.59 crore.
Ebitda up 2% to Rs 72.61 crore versus Rs 71.42 crore.
Margin at 17.1% versus 17.6%.
Net profit down 30% to Rs 22.32 crore versus Rs 31.72 crore.
Mankind Pharma Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 24.5% to Rs 3,570 crore versus Rs 2,868 crore.
Ebitda up 26.1% to Rs 847 crore versus Rs 671.56 crore.
Margin at 23.7% versus 23.4%.
Net profit down 18.3% to Rs 438 crore versus Rs 536 crore.
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co Q1 Highlights (YoY)
Net premium income up 19.8% to Rs 1,220 crore versus Rs 1,018 crore.
Net loss at Rs 91.4 crore versus Rs 18.8 crore.
Chambal Fertilisers Chemicals Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.5% to Rs 5,697.61 crore versus Rs 4,933.23 crore.
Ebitda up 1% to Rs 760.97 crore versus Rs 752.02 crore.
Margin at 13.4% versus 15.2%.
Net profit up 22% to Rs 548.96 crore versus Rs 448.36 crore.
Aarti Industries Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY
Revenue down 9.5% to Rs 1,675 crore versus Rs 1,851 crore.
Ebitda down 34.4% to Rs 196 versus Rs 299 crore.
Margin at 11.7% versus 16.2%.
Net profit down 68.6% to Rs 43 crore versus Rs 137 crore.
Sundram Fasteners Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.4% to Rs 1,533 crore versus Rs 1,498 crore.
Ebitda flat at Rs 247 crore.
Margin at 16.1% versus 16.5%.
Net profit up 4.6% to Rs 148 crore versus Rs 142 crore.
Indegene Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.5% to Rs 761 crore versus Rs 677 crore.
Ebitda up 20.5% to Rs 155 versus Rs 129 crore.
Margin at 20.4% versus 19.1%.
Net Profit up 32.7% to Rs 116 crore versus Rs 87.7 crore.
JSW Energy Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 78.6% to Rs 5,143 crore versus Rs 2,879 crore.
Ebitda up 96.7% to Rs 2,789 versus Rs 1,418 crore.
Margin at 54.2% versus 49.2%.
Net profit up 42.4% to Rs 743 crore versus Rs 522 crore.
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2.8% to Rs 296.98 crore versus Rs 305.69 crore.
Ebitda down 10% to Rs 46.01 versus Rs 50.90 crore.
Margin at 15.5% versus 16.7%.
Net loss at Rs 16.41 crore versus loss of Rs 4.86 crore.
Pricol Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 44.35% at Rs 895 crore versus Rs 620 crore.
Ebitda up 21.75% at Rs 99.02 crore versus Rs 81.33 crore.
Ebitda margin down 205 basis points at 11.06% versus 13.11%.
Net profit up 9.74% at Rs 50 crore versus Rs 45.56 crore.
Great Eastern Shipping Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 20.3% to Rs 1,201 crore versus Rs 1,508 crore.
Ebitda down 30.9% to Rs 628 versus Rs 908 crore.
Margin at 52.3% versus 60.2%.
Net profit down 37.9% to Rs 505 crore versus Rs 812 crore.
Sanofi India Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 12.4% to Rs 406 crore versus Rs 464 crore.
Ebitda down 18% to Rs 94.9 versus Rs 116 crore.
Margin at 23.4% versus 25%.
Net profit at Rs 69.5 crore versus Rs 10.3 crore.
RR Kabel Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.9% to Rs 2,059 crore versus Rs 1,808 crore.
Ebitda up 49.7% to Rs 142 versus Rs 94.9 crore.
Margin at 6.9% versus 5.3%.
Net profit up 39.4% at Rs 89.8 crore versus Rs 64.4 crore.
LG Balakrishnan & Bros Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15% to Rs 657 crore versus Rs 571 crore.
Ebitda up 8.9% to Rs 97.1 versus Rs 89.2 crore.
Margin at 14.8% versus 15.6%.
Net profit up 2.7% at Rs 66.9 crore versus Rs 65.2 crore.
Timken India Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.2% to Rs 809 crore versus Rs 784 crore.
Ebitda up 1% to Rs 142 versus Rs 141 crore.
Margin at 17.6% versus 18%.
Net profit up 8.2% at Rs 104 crore versus Rs 96.3 crore.
Chalet Hotels Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 147.8% to Rs 894.55 crore versus Rs 361.01 crore
Ebitda at Rs 357.28 crore versus Rs 140.24 crore
Margin at 39.9% versus 38.8%
Net profit at Rs 203.15 crore versus Rs 60.67 crore
PDS Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.4% to Rs 2,999 crore versus Rs 2,621 crore.
Ebitda down 31.1% to Rs 50.5 versus Rs 73.3 crore.
Margin at 1.7% versus 2.8%.
Net profit down 34.7% at Rs 13 crore versus Rs 19.9 crore.
PB Fintech Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 10.6% to Rs 1,348 crore versus Rs 1,508 crore (Estimate Rs 1,283 crore)
Ebitda down 69.8% to Rs 34.3 crore versus Rs 113.5 crore
EBITDA margin down 498 bps at 2.5% versus 7.5%
Net profit down 50.2% to Rs 84.6 crore versus Rs 170 crore (Estimate Rs 90.5 crore)
Company to grant Rs 300 crore unsecured loan to subsidiary Policybazaar Insurance
Company to grant Rs 100 crore unsecured loan to subsidiary Paisabazaar Marketing
3i Infotech Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Net profit down 71.7% to Rs 7.6 crore versus Rs 26.9 crore
Revenue down 8.8% to Rs 171 crore versus Rs 187 crore
EBIT loss of Rs 3.3 crore versus profit of Rs 3.8 crore
Credo Brands Marketing Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3.2% to Rs 120 crore versus Rs 124 crore
Ebitda down 6.9% to Rs 30.9 crore versus Rs 33.3 crore
Margin at 25.8% versus 26.9%
Net profit down 35.5% to Rs 6.3 crore versus Rs 9.8 crore
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20.4% to Rs 115.3 crore versus Rs 95.8 crore
Ebitda down 0.6% to Rs 17.6 crore versus Rs 17.7 crore
Margin down 321 bps at 15.3% versus 18.5%
Net profit up 3.8% to Rs 12.4 crore versus Rs 12 crore
Nahar Spinning Mills Q1FY26 Highlights
Revenue down 0.3% to Rs 819 crore versus Rs 821 crore
Ebitda up 10.7% to Rs 58.9 crore versus Rs 53.3 crore
Margin up 70 bps at 7.2% versus 6.5%
Net profit at Rs 16 crore versus Rs 6.6 crore
Profit increased on account of lower interest cost