Coal India, Chalet Hotels, Mankind Pharma, JSW Energy, Eicher Motors Shares React To Q1 Results

Shares of Coal India Ltd., Chalet Hotels Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., among others, reacted to their first quarter results on Friday. The earnings report of these companies came in post-market hours the day prior.

Chalet Hotels jumped over 18% after the company's consolidated net profit surged over threefold in the quarter ended June 30 of the current financial year. After the rally, profit booking set in and the shares gave up some of the early gains.

Teamlease Services Ltd., City Union Bank Ltd., Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. and Eicher Motors Ltd. were trading higher.

Aarti Industries Ltd., PB Fintech Ltd., and Thermax Ltd. were down.