Chalet Hotels Q1 Results: Profit Jumps Threefold, Revenue More Than Doubles
Margin at 39.9% versus 38.8% in the year-ago period.
Chalet Hotels Ltd. consolidated net profit surged over threefold in the quarter ended June 30 of the current financial year.
The company's bottom line soared to Rs 203.15 crore in the first quarter, compared to Rs 60.67 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal 2025, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Revenue climbed to Rs 894.55 crore, representing a 147.8% rise during the April-June period, against Rs 361.01 crore for the year-ago period. The parent company has recorded a revenue of Rs 439.12 crore from its residential project at Bengaluru.
Chalet Hotels Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 147.8% to Rs 894.55 crore versus Rs 361.01 crore.
Net profit up 235% to Rs 203.15 crore versus Rs 60.67 crore.
Ebitda up 155% to Rs 357.28 crore versus Rs 140.24 crore.
Margin at 39.9% versus 38.8%.
Sanjay Sethi, managing director and chief executive officer of Chalet Hotels, said that over the past two years he thoughtfully prepared for the future of leadership for the company.
In alignment with a well-crafted succession plan developed in collaboration with the board, Sethi shared his intent not to seek an extension of his current term, which ends on Jan. 31, 2026.
"It gives me great pleasure to share that Shwetank Singh will take over as Managing Director & CEO effective Feb. 1, 2026." he added.
Shares of Chalet Hotels closed 1.65% higher at Rs 909.85 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.35% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 7.86% in the last 12 months but fallen 6.61% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of 19 analysts tracking the company, 18 have a 'buy' rating on the stock and one recommends 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 14.5%.