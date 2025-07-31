Chalet Hotels Q1 Results: Profit Jumps Threefold, Revenue More Than Doubles

Chalet Hotels Ltd. consolidated net profit surged over threefold in the quarter ended June 30 of the current financial year.

The company's bottom line soared to Rs 203.15 crore in the first quarter, compared to Rs 60.67 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal 2025, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Revenue climbed to Rs 894.55 crore, representing a 147.8% rise during the April-June period, against Rs 361.01 crore for the year-ago period. The parent company has recorded a revenue of Rs 439.12 crore from its residential project at Bengaluru.