CMS Info Systems Shares Fall Over 5% On Reports Its Promoter May Exit Via Large Trade

Shares of CMS Info Systems Ltd. fell over 5% on Tuesday on reports that its promoter is planning to sell a stake in the company through large trade.

CMS Infosystems Ltd.'s promoter is set to exit the company with a stake sale worth Rs 1,503.8 crore as part of a large trade.

Sion Investment Holdings, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia, will offer to sell 4.17 crore shares, or a 26.67% stake in the company, according to the term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit.

Sion Investment Holdings was the sole promoter of the company as of Dec. 31, 2023, according to data on the Bombay Stock Exchange. IIFL Securities Ltd. is the sole broker for the deal, according to the term sheet.