CMS Info Systems' Sole Promoter To Exit Via Large Trade

CMS Infosystems Ltd.'s promoter is set to exit the company with a stake sale worth Rs 1,503.8 crore as part of large trade.

Sion Investment Holdings, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia, will offer to sell 4.17 crore shares, or 26.67% stake in the company, according to the term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit.

The floor price for is Rs 360 apiece, representing a discount of 9.3% to the previous close on National Stock Exchange on Monday.

Sion Investment Holdings was the sole promoter of the company as on Dec. 31, 2023, according to data on exchanges.

IIFL Securities Ltd. is the sole broker for the deal.

The cash management company was listed on the bourses in 2021.