Citi Upgrades Reliance Industries To 'Buy' On Improved Risk-Reward

Reliance Industries Ltd. received an upgrade from Citi Research to 'buy' from 'neutral' as it believes risk-reward for investors has turned favourable along with a potential improvement in regional refining margins.

The brokerage increased its target price for the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate to Rs 1,530 per share from Rs 1,495 apiece, an upside of 25% from the previous close.

This upgrade comes after the stock underperformed the benchmark gauge and the broader markets amid a foreign exodus in domestic stocks.

The oil-to-telecom group's market cap was eroded by Rs 1.13 lakh crore since it reported a muted second-quarter update on Oct. 14 with a 7.8% plunge in the stock .

Reliance Industries reported its second-quarter results, with a net profit rise of 11% to Rs 19,323 crore for the quarter ended September 2024. Revenue for the same period slipped marginally. The profit growth was partially impacted by negative pressure on gross refining margins affecting the oil-to-chemicals segment.

"After a period of significant underperformance, we believe the risk/reward has turned favourable,” analysts at Citi said in a note on Nov. 25. The analysts expect an improvement in regional refining margins given reduced export competitiveness from China and limited further hike in exports.