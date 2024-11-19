Citi Slashes City Gas Companies' Targets And Earnings Estimates On Successive Gas Allocation Cut

Citi Research followed global brokerages by slashing earnings estimates and target prices of city gas distributors after the "unexpected" second successive gas allocation cut.

Domestic gas companies, earlier this week, announced that their domestic gas allocation from GAIL (India) Ltd. has been reduced in the range of 13-20%, leading to a likely Rs 6-8 per kg price hike for retail buyers.

This cut also marks the second reduction of domestic or APM gas allocation. The first was announced in October 2024.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd. have seen a 20%, 18% and 13% cut in allocation, respectively. The allocation cuts back in October were in the range of 16-20%.

Citi cut the Ebitda estimates for Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, and Gujarat Gas by 21%, 5-10% and 8-9%, respectively.

The brokerage has a 'sell' rating on Gujarat Gas with a target price of Rs 440 per share, down from Rs 490 apiece earlier, implying a downside of 2.35% from the previous close. Citi has a 'buy' rating for Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas with a reduced target price of Rs 450 per share and Rs 1,650 apiece, respectively.