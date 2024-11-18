Indraprastha, Mahanagar Gas Share Prices Fall After Jefferies Downgrade, Target Price Cut

Share prices of major city gas distribution companies Indraprastha Gas Ltd. and Mahanagar Gas Ltd. fell on Monday after Jefferies downgraded both stocks and slashed their target prices after the reduction in domestic gas allocation.

IGL’s stock fell by almost 10% on Monday morning, while MGL’s stock also plummeted 15%

Jefferies downgraded MGL to 'underperform' from its previous 'buy' rating and lowered its target price to Rs 1,130 per share, implying a potential downside of 14%. Similarly, IGL was downgraded to 'underperform' from 'hold', with its target price cut to Rs 295 apiece, reflecting 26% downside.

The downgrades come after the companies reported a second consecutive reduction in their domestic gas allocation from GAIL India Ltd., which is expected to significantly impact their profitability in the coming years. According to Jefferies, the gas distribution firms may face a complete nil allocation of domestic gas by mid-2025, which could put additional pressure on their margins.