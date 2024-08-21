CESC Shares Gain After Unit's Renewable Energy Push

Shares of CESC Ltd. gained over 6% on Wednesday after its subsidiary incorporated three new companies to explore opportunities in the renewable power sector.

Over the last few days, the subsidiary Purvah Green Power Pvt. incorporated Ecofusion Power Pvt., Ecovantage Energy Pvt., and Vitalgreen Power Pvt. to tap the green energy business.

Purvah Green Power has investments in renewable energy generation of up to 3 gigawatts in a hybrid portfolio, according to an investor presentation.

CESC's applied inter-state transmission connectivity of 2,675 MW of renewables is expected to be granted by the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Moreover, 3,975 MW of wind and solar site pipelines are under evaluation for project development.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group-promoted power producer's net profit rose 5.4% year-on-year to Rs 388 crore for the quarter ended June 2024, in line with street expectations.