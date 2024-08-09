CESC Q1 Result: Profit Rises 5.4%, Meets Estimates

The company's revenue grew by 12.8% year-on-year to Rs 4,863 crore. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the top line at Rs 4,716 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest and tax depreciation and amortisation, fell 48.7% on a yearly basis to Rs 371 crore, while the Ebitda margin contracted to 7.6% from 16.8% in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. The analyst consensus estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg stood at Rs 978 crore and 11.6%, respectively.

Shares of the company rose by 0.42% to close at Rs 175.45 apiece on the NSE, as compared to a 1.04% advance in the benchmark Nifty.