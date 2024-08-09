NDTV ProfitEarningsCESC Q1 Result: Profit Rises 5.4%, Meets Estimates
CESC Q1 Result: Profit Rises 5.4%, Meets Estimates

09 Aug 2024, 05:40 PM IST
CESC Ltd is engaged in generation and distribution of electricity. (Representational image)
CESC Ltd. reported a 5.4% growth in its net profit on a yearly basis for the first quarter of this financial year, in line with street expectations.

The electric power distribution company reported a bottom line of Rs 388 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 368 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification. This compares with the Rs 378 crore analysts' estimate tracked by Bloomberg.

The company's revenue grew by 12.8% year-on-year to Rs 4,863 crore. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the top line at Rs 4,716 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest and tax depreciation and amortisation, fell 48.7% on a yearly basis to Rs 371 crore, while the Ebitda margin contracted to 7.6% from 16.8% in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. The analyst consensus estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg stood at Rs 978 crore and 11.6%, respectively.

Shares of the company rose by 0.42% to close at Rs 175.45 apiece on the NSE, as compared to a 1.04% advance in the benchmark Nifty.

