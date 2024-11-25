Central Bank Of India Share Price Surges On RBI's Nod For Insurance JV With Italy's Generali

Shares of Central Bank Of India Ltd. rose 10% on Monday after it received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to enter the insurance business through a joint venture with Italian major Generali Group.

The public sector bank will start a JV with Generali Group with its local arms Future Generali India Insurance Co. and Future Generali India Life Insurance Co., subject to continuous compliance of conditions stipulated by RBI and approval of insurance regulator Irdai.

Last month, the Competition Commission of India approved the Central Bank of India's proposed acquisition of 24.91% shareholding in FGIICL and 25.18% shareholding in FGILICL through a resolution plan submitted by the lender under insolvency and bankruptcy rules.

FGIICL is a general insurance company and provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, social and rural insurance, etc.

Earlier in August, the Central Bank of India announced that it had emerged as the successful bidder for the stake acquisition of debt-ridden Future Enterprises Ltd. in life and general insurance ventures.