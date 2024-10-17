Central Bank of India Q2 Results: Profit Surges 51% To Rs 913 Crore

State-owned Central Bank of India on Thursday posted a 51% jump in profit at Rs 913 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024. The lender had earned a net profit of Rs 605 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total income increased to Rs 9,849 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 8,412 crore in the same period last year, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.