Ceat Share Price Drops After Q2 Profit Decline; CFO Indicates Sustained Cost Pressures

Ceat Ltd.'s share price declined 7% to its lowest in nearly two months as net profit declined in the July–September quarter and margins took a hit due to high rubber prices and employee costs.

The tyre manufacturer's net profit fell 42% to Rs 121.5 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts' consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg projected Rs 142 crore.

Ceat's revenue during the quarter under review rose 8.2% to Rs 3,304.5 crore from Rs 3,053.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The Bloomberg estimate was Rs 3,301 crore.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell to Rs 362.3 crore, whereas the Ebitda margin contracted to 11% from 14.9%.