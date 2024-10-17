Ceat Q2 Results: Profit Plummets 42%, Revenue Climbs 8%

Ceat Ltd.'s net profit declined 42% year-on-year in the July–September quarter of the current financial year.

The tyre manufacturer posted a profit of Rs 121.5 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30. In the year-ago period, the company posted a profit of Rs 207.7 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Ceat's revenue during the quarter under review rose 8.2% to Rs 3,304.5 crore from Rs 3,053.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell to Rs 362.3 crore, whereas the Ebitda margin contracted to 11% from 14.9%.