Carlyle Group Affiliate Divests 2.06% Stake In Yes Bank

CA Basque Investments, an affiliate of Carlyle Group, has sold 2.06% stake in Yes Bank Ltd. for Rs 1,441 crore through an open market transaction on Friday. It offloaded 59.40 crore shares at Rs 24.27 apiece, according to NSE bulk deal data.

The investment firm held 9.11% stake in the bank, as of March 2024.

Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte. ODI has mopped up 1.28% stake, comprising 36.92 crore shares of Yes Bank for Rs 895 crore.

As part of a fundraising exercise in December 2022, the bank had agreed to issue shares and warrants to the Carlyle Group, through which the group picked 9.99% stake in the bank. The group had received 184.8 crore shares worth Rs 13.78 per share and 127.98 crore warrants at a price of Rs 14.82 apiece.

CA Basque Investment last sold 1.38% stake, consisting of 39 crore shares in Yes Bank for Rs 1,056.9 crore. Morgan Stanley Asia Pte. at that time had bought 30.63 crore shares, or 1.06% stake in Yes Bank.