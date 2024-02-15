CA Basque Sells 1.35% Stake In Yes Bank For Rs 1,056.9 Crore

CA Basque Investments sold 1.35% stake in Yes Bank Ltd. for Rs 1,056.9 crore through an open market transaction on Thursday.

It offloaded 39 crore shares at Rs 27.1 apiece on the BSE, according to bulk deal data. As of December, CA Basque held 6.43% stake.

Morgan Stanley Asia Pte has mopped up 30.63 crore shares, or 1.06% stake.

Shares of Yes Bank closed 1.08% higher at Rs 29.01 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 0.32% advance in the benchmark Sensex.