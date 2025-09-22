Buzzing Stocks: Swan Defence, Shipping Corp, Netweb — Check Share Price, Stock Predictions And More

Indian equity benchmarks extended declines for the second consecutive trading session. The BSE Sensex fell as much as 476 points or 0.6%, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell as much as 115 points or 0.5% to 25,211.

Thirteen out of fifteen sectoral gauges on NSE traded higher with the NSE Nifty Energy Index leading the gains. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty IT and NSE Nifty Pharma were the sectoral losers.

Swan Defence, Shipping Corp, Garden Reach, Netweb Technologies and Cochin Shipyard are among the stocks buzzing in trade today. Here are the stocks moving the market this morning.