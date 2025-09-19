Buzzing Stocks: Redington, GMDC, Netweb Technologies — Check Share Price, Stock Predictions And More
Redington share price surges 8%, resumed rally after a one-day blip; GMDC Share Price surges 6%.
Indian equity benchmarks declined on Friday after a three-day rally. The BSE Sensex fell as much as 0.5% to 82,580, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell as much as 0.4% to 25,314.30.
Redington share price, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), Netweb Technologies were the stocks buzzing in trade today.
The market breadth tilted in favour of sellers. About 1,108 stocks declined and 1,094 stocks advanced on NSE.
Redington Share Price
Redington share price resumed rally after a one-day blip. The stock rose as much as 8.8% to Rs 313.40 on Friday.
Trading volume was more than eight times its 20-day average, according to Bloomberg data. The relative strength index was 70, indicating that the stock may be overbought, Bloomberg data showed.
The scrip traded at 16.3 its estimated earnings per share for 12 months, Bloomberg data showed. Redington share price advanced 26% in the past five days and 61% in the past 12 months.
GMDC Share Price
GMDC share price extended gains for the second consecutive trading session. The stock advanced 5.6% to Rs 583.10 on Friday.
The stock has returned 0.4% in the past five days and advanced 34.5% in the past 30 days.
Trading volume was almost tiple its 20-day average, according to Bloomberg data. The relative strength index on GMDC share price was more than 70, implying that the scrip may be overbought.
Netweb Technologies Share Price
Netweb Technologies share price extended gains for the third consecutive trading session. The stock advanced 5.3% to Rs 3,200.
The analysts consensus price target tracked by Bloomberg was 12% lower that the current market price. It was, however, 5% higher for comparable companies. The relative strength Index on the stock was 71, indicating that the stock may be overbought, according to Bloomberg data.