Buzzing Stocks: Redington, GMDC, Netweb Technologies — Check Share Price, Stock Predictions And More

Indian equity benchmarks declined on Friday after a three-day rally. The BSE Sensex fell as much as 0.5% to 82,580, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell as much as 0.4% to 25,314.30.

Redington share price, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), Netweb Technologies were the stocks buzzing in trade today.

The market breadth tilted in favour of sellers. About 1,108 stocks declined and 1,094 stocks advanced on NSE.