Buzzing Stocks: Anant Raj, Godfrey Phillips, NCC, Transrail — Check Share Price, Stock Predictions And More

Anant Raj share price extended gains for the third consecutive trading session. The stock rose as much as 3.5% to Rs 610. The scrip had rallied more than 13% on Monday.

The government has proposed a tax exemption of up to 20 years for data centre developers, contingent upon meeting targets for capacity addition, power usage effectiveness and employment generation according to a report by Business Standard.

All the five analysts tracked by Bloomberg has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. The analysts consensus price target was Rs 769, implying a potential downside of 6.6% from the last regular trade.