Buzzing Stocks: Anant Raj, Godfrey Phillips, NCC, Transrail — Check Share Price, Stock Predictions And More
Anant Raj share price extended gains for the third consecutive trading session, while Godfrey Phillips share price extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.
Indian equity benchmarks were trading marginally higher on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex rose more than 200 points to reclaim 82,000 and the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.2% to 25,128. Godfrey Phillips share price, along with NCC, Transrail and Anant Raj were among the stocks buzzing in trade today.
Here are the stocks moving the market this morning.
Anant Raj Share Price
Anant Raj share price extended gains for the third consecutive trading session. The stock rose as much as 3.5% to Rs 610. The scrip had rallied more than 13% on Monday.
The government has proposed a tax exemption of up to 20 years for data centre developers, contingent upon meeting targets for capacity addition, power usage effectiveness and employment generation according to a report by Business Standard.
All the five analysts tracked by Bloomberg has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. The analysts consensus price target was Rs 769, implying a potential downside of 6.6% from the last regular trade.
Godfrey Phillips Share Price
Godfrey Phillips share price extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.
The company will give two free bonus equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each for every one fully paid-up equity share held and record date for determining the eligible shareholders to receive bonus equity shares is today. The total number of bonus equity shares to be given is 10,39,87,840.
Trading volume was 4.7 times its 30-day average, according to Bloomberg data.
NCC Share Price
NCC share price extended gains for the fifth consecutive trading session, its longest gaining streak in six months. The stock rose as much as 4.9% to Rs 222.50.
The company received Rs 2,090 crore order for the construction of Barnar Reservoir from the Bihar water resource department.
Eleven out of 15 analysts tracked by Bloomberg have a ‘buy’ rating on NCC shares, while two have a ‘hold rating and the remaining two analysts have a ‘sell’ rating on the stock. The analysts consensus price target is 274, implying a potential upside of 26.2% from the last regular trade, according to Bloomberg data.
Transrail Lighting Share Price
Transrail Lighting share price fluctuated between gains and losses on Tuesday to trade little changed at Rs 792.
The company won a large transmission line contract worth Rs 421 crore. The transmission line order marks the EPC company's entry into another country in Africa. The company has received orders worth Rs 3,500 crore so far in this fiscal, indicating a 78% jump year-on-year, the company said in an exchange filing.