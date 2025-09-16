Buy Siemens, Suggests Kush Bohra And Aditya Agarwala — Check Share Price, Price Target, Stop Loss And More
Both analysts see short-term upside on the scrip, which gained as much as 3% on Monday.
Siemens Ltd. is a stock worth buying heading into Tuesday's trading session, according to analyst Kush Bohra and Invest4Edu's Aditya Agarwala.
Both analysts see short-term upside on the scrip, which gained as much as 3% on Monday's trading session and could be poised for a further uptick.
Siemens: What's The Price Target?
Kush Bohra, founder of Kushbohra.com, has issued a buy call on Siemens, with two different buy targets.
Kush's first target on Siemens is placed at Rs 3,390, while the second target has been set at Rs 3,475. The stop loss for the counter is set at Rs 3,220.
The current market price of Siemens is Rs 3,290, which implies a potential upside of up to 5.6%.
Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research and Investments at Invest4edu, has also issued a 'buy' call on Siemens.
Aditya has set a target price of Rs 3,600 on Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 3,190.
Given the current market price, Aditya's target implies a potential upside of 9.5%.
Catch all the live markets here for real-time updates, stock movements, and broader market trends throughout the day.
ALSO READ
Siemens, BHEL, Rated 'Underweight', As JPMorgan Initiates Coverage; CG Power, Cummins, Rated 'Overweight'
The shares of Siemens have been on a roll over the past six months, rising up to 29%. But on a year-to-date basis, the stock has fallen more than 4%.
The stock currently trades with a relative strength index of 44.49, which suggests neutral market sentiment.
On August 26, BofA had issued a note on Siemens, maintaining an 'underperform' rating on the counter while hiking the target price from Rs 2,564 to Rs. 2,800.
14 out of 26 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock and six recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price implies an upside of 2.3%.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.