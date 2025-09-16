Buy Siemens, Suggests Kush Bohra And Aditya Agarwala — Check Share Price, Price Target, Stop Loss And More

Kush Bohra, founder of Kushbohra.com, has issued a buy call on Siemens, with two different buy targets.

Kush's first target on Siemens is placed at Rs 3,390, while the second target has been set at Rs 3,475. The stop loss for the counter is set at Rs 3,220.

The current market price of Siemens is Rs 3,290, which implies a potential upside of up to 5.6%.

Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research and Investments at Invest4edu, has also issued a 'buy' call on Siemens.

Aditya has set a target price of Rs 3,600 on Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 3,190.

Given the current market price, Aditya's target implies a potential upside of 9.5%.