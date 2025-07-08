Buy, Sell Or Hold: Vedanta, Zee Entertainment, NMDC, Ireda, CDSL — Ask Profit

Should you hold shares of Ircon International Ltd.? Should you add shares of Vedanta Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit NMDC Ltd.?

Kunal Kamble, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. and, Girish Sodani, co-founder, Ensure Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.