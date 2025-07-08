Buy, Sell Or Hold: Vedanta, Zee Entertainment, NMDC, Ireda, CDSL — Ask Profit
Market analysts also shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for stocks like Ircon International and Lemon Tree Hotels.
Should you hold shares of Ircon International Ltd.? Should you add shares of Vedanta Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit NMDC Ltd.?
Kunal Kamble, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. and, Girish Sodani, co-founder, Ensure Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Ircon International (CMP: Rs 194.76 )
Kamble: Hold
Some consolidation to be seen ahead.
Till the time it is holding above Rs 168, it is a good buy.
Above Rs 230, good buying can also be seen.
Hold with a stop-loss of Rs 170-Rs 160.
Vedanta (CMP: Rs 456.30)
Kamble : Don't hold
Due to tariffs, there have been tensions in the steel sector.
Has been consolidating within a range of Rs 350-Rs 530 levels.
No major buying or selling seen.
Interest currently not seen in the stock.
Don't hold the stock in current levels.
Hold Jindal Steel instead.
Zee Entertainment (CMP: Rs 145.84)
Kamble: Hold
Media is a sector that hasn't been performing for five years.
Now we have seen media performing.
Can expect some buying coming into media.
Stock has given a breakout of a falling trendline.
Hold the stock, accumulation can be done at a lower level till it is sustaining above Rs 110-odd levels.
Target on the upside is Rs 170, followed by Rs 210.
Lemon Tree Hotels (CMP: Rs 146.79)
Sodani: Hold
Things are going to be more favourable for the hospitality industry.
The stock has strongly moved into profit margins and increased numbers.
Introduced low-ticket size properties in Maharashtra.
Hold your positions.
NMDC (CMP: Rs 68.29 )
Sodani: Buy and hold
Has strong return on equity.
For a longer period of time, it's a strong fundamental stock.
Invest and hold for two-and-a-half years to three years for strong profit growth numbers.
Ireda (CMP: Rs 166.48)
Kamble: Sell
Overall, the primary and secondary trend is negative.
Interest in coming days is not expected yet.
Better to take an exit from the stock and participate in other stocks.
CDSL (CMP: Rs 1,754.1)
Sodani: Average out on dips
Revenue generated by the company is strong.
Numbers are still in focus.
Average out at levels of Rs 1,400-1,450.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.