Buy, Sell Or Hold: Trent, Vodafone Idea, IOC, BPCL, Urban Company — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of IDFC First Bank.
Should you add shares of Trent Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Tata Steel Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. at an attractive price?
Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Hem Securities Ltd., and Swati Hotkar, associate vice president of technical research, Nirmal Bang , provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Trent (CMP: Rs 4,891)
Jain: Hold
Yes, bullish on the counter with a price target of more than Rs 5,000 in the medium term.
Going ahead, expansion of Westside and Zudio and increased penetration in the core consumption market.
Private label categories are also gaining traction.
Hold with a target of Rs 5,000.
Make a fresh entry at around Rs 4,800 to Rs 4,750 levels.
Tata Steel (CMP: Rs 173.29)
Jain: Hold
Looking good for the longer term perspective.
Metal counter looking strong.
Latest quarterly performance was ahead of expectations.
There was a decline in revenue but not as strong as expected.
Expecting improved profitability in India and Europe operations.
Price target at Rs 210.
Vodafone Idea (CMP: Rs 8.72)
Hotkar: Sell On Rise
Might witness profit booking near Rs 9 levels.
Crucial support at Rs 9.
Profit stoploss is Rs 7.9.
Any momentum towards Rs 9 should have one book their profits.
IOC (CMP: Rs 148.24 )
Hotkar: Hold
View is definitely positive.
Has potential to reach up to Rs 155 to Rs 160 levels.
Hold on to long position.
Immediate target for the stock is at Rs 155 to Rs 160.
Urban Company (CMP: Rs 178.57 )
Jain: Buy On Dips
Has a price to book value multiple from six to 10.
Was positive on the IPO, due to the urbanisation concept due to husband and wife working.
Still, positive, let it fall more.
Accumulate on the counter at around Rs 160.
BPCL (CMP: Rs 330.40)
Hotkar: Hold
Cautious on short term, because of sideways momentum rally.
Breakout is at Rs 335, after which it will extend to Rs 360 levels.
Hold for six to seven months, will see positive trend to target of Rs 375 to Rs 380.
Hold with a stoploss of Rs 350.
IDFC First Bank (CMP: Rs 70.51 )
Hotkar: Sell On Rise
Not bullish on this particular bank.
Exit the long positions.
Sell on rise.
Invest in Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and SBI instead.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.