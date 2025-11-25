Buy, Sell Or Hold: Subros, PCBL Chemical, Urban Company, Vishal Mega Mart, NTPC Green — Ask Profit

Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Subros, PCBL Chemical, Urban Company, Vishal Mega Mart, NTPC Green — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Indian Overseas Bank.

25 Nov 2025, 06:00 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Should you add shares of Subros Ltd? Should you hold shares of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Urban Company at an attractive price?

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking and Saurabh Jain of SMC Global Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Subros (CMP: Rs 837)

Ajit: Hold

  • It's been a couple of months the stock has been experiencing profit booking.

  • The good thing is that the volumes are missing.

  • We are trading at the long-term averages on the daily charts. This gives us the comfort that there could be a rebound.

  • Use any recovery in price to reevaluate.

  • The kind of volume it experiences on the rise is something to watch out for.

PCBL Chemical (CMP: Rs 325)

Ajit: Hold

  • At a point, everything was going in their favour. But off late, it's seeing the share price inching lower.

  • The correction might go down further.

Urban Company (CMP: Rs 137)

Saurabh: Hold

  • The valuations are on the higher side of things

  • The stock is taking a haul

  • It will take a while for the market to feel confident. It will take two or three quarters for this.

  • Although the management is confident of delivering positive growth, they might venture into newer opportunities too.

  • I think its better to wait for the quarterly earnings and guidance.

Vishal Mega Mart (CMP: Rs 133)

Saurabh: Hold

  • We do like companies like Vishal Mega Mart and DMart.

  • Especially after the GST, these companies are seeing some traction and volume growth, along with store expansion.

  • There is high growth in these companies.

NTPC Green Energy (CMP: Rs 95.3)

Saurabh: Hold

  • The utility space has done nothing because of the expectation of the demand.

  • There was no demand due to erratic conditions.

  • Other stocks also have been correcting.

  • In the long term, we are bullish.

  • But if you want to shift your money to another counter in the sector, I would recommend SJVN or NHPC.

Indian Overseas Bank (CMP: Rs 38.4)

Ajit: Sell

  • IOB has been underperforming for quite some time. It's been a couple of years.

  • Despite the robust rebound in the banking sector, there is no change in this counter.

  • One should not pick an underperformer from the pack.

  • Especially for a short-term view, one can consider BOB, SBI, Canara Bank for fresh investments.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

