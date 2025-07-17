Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Kalyan Jewellers, CDSL, RIL, Swiggy, RVNL, Texmaco Rail — Ask Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Kalyan Jewellers, CDSL, RIL, Swiggy, RVNL, Texmaco Rail — Ask Profit

Market analysts also shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for stocks like Gillette India.

17 Jul 2025, 08:47 PM IST i
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Gillette, Kalyan Jewellers, Central Depository Services, Reliance Industries, Swiggy, Rail Vikas Nigam, Texmaco Rail & Engineering (Photo: Gemini)

Should you hold shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.? Should you add shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.?

G Chokkalingam, managing director of Equnomix Research, and Virat Jagad, senior technical analyst at Bonanza Portfolio, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Gillette India (CMP: Rs 11,140)

Chokkalingam: Hold

  • In the short term of further 10%.

  • Due to oil prices correcting, its raw materials are derivative of oil.

  • Lost strong double-digit growth momentum.

  • Hold for one year.

Kalyan Jewellers India (CMP: Rs 599.55)

Chokkalingam: Stress In Short Term

  • Long-term outlook for gold is certainly positive.

  • Lot of stress in terms of accumulating gold for wedding.

  • Could impact jewellers in the short term.

Jagat: Buy

  • First target should Rs 650 and second should be Rs 715.

  • With a strong stoploss of Rs 550.

CDSL (CMP: Rs 1,714.1)

Jagat: Buy

  • Has shown healthy behaviour.

  • Might see further upside till Rs 2,000.

  • Support can be seen near Rs 1,750.

  • Good stock to buy once it breaches Rs 1,800.

Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 1,477.1)

Jagat: Hold/Buy More

  • Stock has had a strong rally recently now it is consolidating.

  • No need to rush into buying and selling.

  • Either hold it or add more on this level.

Swiggy (CMP: Rs 385.65)

Chokkalingam: Hold

  • Growth prospect is there but it's going to take two-three years to come back to a strong bottom line.

  • Hold for long term.

  • There will be a lot of pressure on stock price performance for one or two years.

Rail Vikas Nigam (CMP: Rs 381.45)

Chokkalingam: Hold

  • Positive for two-three years.

  • Slightly overpriced for the next two-three quarters.

  • Hold for three years.

Jagat: Hold

  • The stock is quite decent.

  • There is no strong trend yet.

  • Hold with a strict stoploss of Rs 360.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (CMP: Rs 161.25)

Chokkalingam: Hold

  • One can still hold it for one-three years, though it is slightly stretched.

  • Fiscal 2026 budget has not increased the outlay for railways significantly.

  • Confident that the government will increase outlays in the Fiscal 2027 budget.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

