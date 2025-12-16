Buy, Sell Or Hold: Bharat Dynamics, Coal India, Restaurant Brands Asia, IREDA, ICICI Bank — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share prices of Thomas Cook (India) and Trident.
Should you add shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Coal India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. stock at an attractive price?
Swati Hotkar, assistant vice president - technical research at Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. and Astha Jain, senior research analyst, Hem Securities Ltd., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Bharat Dynamics (CMP: Rs 1,355.60)
Hotkar: Hold
At the current level, short term view is little bit cautious because the counter has given cluster support breakdowns near Rs 1,400, trading below that level.
Selling pressure to be continued for near term future.
Counter likely to find support near Rs 1,300- Rs 1,280 levels.
Price correction can be witnessed till Rs 1,300.
Hold for longer term horizon.
Coal India (CMP: Rs 381.60)
Jain: Sell
Partial exit recommended for the counter.
Can show upside momentum two to three months down the line.
Wear Q2 numbers, volume growth not as encouraging.
Restaurant Brands Asia (CMP: Rs 63.98)
Jain : Hold
Indian operations are performing strongly.
Indonesian operations are facing issues.
That is where the probem lies.
Going ahead, company will witness strong growth due to adding 20 restaurants and plans to add more.
Remain invested in this counter.
Thomas Cook (India) (CMP: Rs 145.79 )
Hotkar: Hold
Counter has retested oversold zone against price momentum.
Finds support at Rs 134- Rs 132 levels.
Those who want to play the small pullback rally can hold long positions at the CMP by keeping strict stoploss of Rs 132.
Trident (CMP: Rs 27.01)
Jain: Hold And Partially Sell
Hold as of now.
Margins were under pressure, with first and second quarter performances.
Lower margins is one of the negative points.
Outlook for home textile is not positive as of now.
Exit partially in hope of government announcement on sector.
IREDA (CMP: Rs 133.87 )
Jain: Hold For Long Term
There were certain stresses in the portfolio.
Performance was not very much strong due to this.
Annual growth was steady, at 31% CAGR.
Government is providing a huge opportunity to the company due to its focus on renewable energy.
Can show momentum in long term.
ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 1,366)
Hotkar: Hold
View is bullish on this particular counter.
Has strong potential to reach Rs 1,400.
Larger degree setup is really positive.
Trading in higher tops, higher bottom.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.