Buy Lupin, Says Investec After Stock Rating Upgrade; Share Price Target Hiked — What's Driving Growth?

Investec has upgraded Lupin from a 'Hold' to a 'Buy' rating, while also raising the target price to Rs 2,348 from the previous Rs 1,732. This positive outlook is backed by a robust performance in the US and India, as well as a strong product pipeline that is expected to drive earnings.

The brokerages' view is that the company's focus on speciality products and brand-building efforts will be key factors adding to its growth potential.

The upgrade and higher target price are attributed to several positive developments within Lupin, including earnings, US performance and product pipeline.